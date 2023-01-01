Engvall scored a goal in a 6-2 win against Colorado on Saturday.
Engvall's marker came at 9:27 of the first period and put Toronto up 2-0. It was his seventh goal and 14th point in 35 contests this season. The 26-year-old is on a five-game point streak.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Draws helper Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Goal and assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Finishes serving suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Suspended one game•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Facing NHL discipline•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Converts game-winning marker•