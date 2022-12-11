Engvall has finished serving his one-game suspension for high-sticking Los Angeles defender Sean Durzi on Thursday.

Engvall was not able to play in Saturday's contest against Calgary as a result of the one-game ban. However, he will be eligible to return Tuesday versus Anaheim. Engvall could slot back on Toronto's third line with David Kampf and Alex Kerfoot. If that happens, Joey Anderson could be bumped to the fourth line and Wayne Simmonds could be relegated to the press box. Engvall has four goals, seven points, 44 shots on net and 28 hits in 27 games this season.