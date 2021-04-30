Engvall scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Vancouver.
On a rush, Engvall received a pass low in the right circle from Jason Spezza and he beat Orcas' netminder Braden Holtby high over this glove. It was Engvall's first goal in 13 games and first point in eight. That's a rate that keeps him on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Chips in with helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: First goal in nine games•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Buries lone goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Impresses in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Playing Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Returned to taxi squad•