Engvall scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Vancouver.

On a rush, Engvall received a pass low in the right circle from Jason Spezza and he beat Orcas' netminder Braden Holtby high over this glove. It was Engvall's first goal in 13 games and first point in eight. That's a rate that keeps him on the waiver wire.

