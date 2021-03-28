Engvall scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
It was his first in nine games and it came on a fluky play, but a goal is a goal. The fact that Auston Matthews set it up was also a fluke. Engvall is a bit part in the Leafs' bottom six that is better on the ice than in the fantasy arena.
