Engvall scored his first goal of the season Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

It was Engvall's first point of the season (eight games); it came late in the second period to draw the Leafs to within one at 3-2.. The Leafs need secondary scoring and they have waiting for Engvall's game to wake up. He won't offer much in fantasy, but he will on the ice if he can replicate or better his 35 points from last season.