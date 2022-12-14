Engvall logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Anaheim.

Engvall picked up the primary assist on Alex Kerfoot's opening goal in the first period before adding a tally of his own in the third. It's the first multi-point game of the season for the 26-year-old winger as he now has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last two outings. Engvall is up to five goals and four assists through 28 games this season.