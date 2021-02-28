Engvall picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

It was his first point in six games. Engvall doesn't provide much fantasy value, but he played a strong 18-plus minutes Saturday. In fact, he teamed with Zach Hyman and Travis Boyd on the third line to smother the Oilers' stars at times. The trio looked great. Engvall is better on the ice than in the fantasy arena.