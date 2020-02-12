Engvall agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with Toronto on Wednesday

Engvall has registered seven goals and seven helpers in 35 outings this season, though he is currently stuck in an eight-game pointless streak and hasn't found the back of the net in his last 13 appearances. The Swede should continue to primarily fill a bottom-six role throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign but could earn the occasional look in the top-six.