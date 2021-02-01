Engvall was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
Engvall will reside on the taxi squad for the time being, but he could be called back up for Thursday's matchup against the Canucks. The 24-year-old has geared up for four games this year, posting seven shots on net, four hits and four PIM.
