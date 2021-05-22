Engvall (healthy scratch) will move into the Leafs' lineup on the third line for Game 2 on Saturday, reports TSN.ca.

Engvall skated on the third line with centre Alex Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev at practice on Friday. He scored a goal in three of his last four regular season games, and is big (6-foot-5) and fast. Coach Sheldon Keefe has been forced to juggle lines with the injury to John Tavares (concussion).