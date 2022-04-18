Engvall scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Engvall got a bump up to the second line as part of the ripple effect of Auston Matthews' (undisclosed) absence. That was just what Engvall needed to snap a six-game goal drought with the game-tying goal at 10:49 of the second period. The 25-year-old has earned eight points in his last 10 outings while playing in the middle six for the Maple Leafs. He's at 14 goals, 31 points, 143 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-8 rating in 72 contests overall.