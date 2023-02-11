Engvall provided a goal in Toronto's 3-0 victory over Columbus on Friday.

Engvall scored at 7:49 of the third period to boost the Maple Leafs' edge to 2-0. It was his 11th marker and 19th point in 51 games in 2022-23. Engvall entered the contest getting 13:03 of ice time per game this season, but he averaged 15:52 over his previous two outings and logged 16:55 on Friday. As long as the 26-year-old is playing a bigger role with Toronto, he's worth keeping an eye on.