Engvall scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Engvall broke in from the left wing and sniped a shot past Connor Hellebuyck in the first period. The 24-year-old Engvall finished with seven goals, five assists, 61 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 42 appearances this year. He's mostly worked in a bottom-six role, although he's collected four goals in his last five outings to finish the season in good form.
