Engvall scored and tallied an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton.

Engvall's two points came in a season-high 16:11 of ice time, and he really seems to be settling in at the NHL level. In 22 games at the top level, the 23-year-old winger has 12 points, pretty good value for a seventh-round pick (188th overall). If Engvall continues producing at his current clip, it'll be tough for Toronto's brass to return him to the Marlies.