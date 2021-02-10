Engvall will be in the lineup versus Montreal on Wednesday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports, which will require him to be promoted from the taxi squad.

Engvall figures to be constantly shuffled between the active roster and taxi squad this season. The 24-year-old winger registered one assist, seven shots and four hits in four games this year in which he averaged 9:33 of ice time. The injury to Wayne Simmonds (wrist) should create more opportunities for Engvall to get into the lineup.