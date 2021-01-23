Engvall was promoted from the taxi squad and logged 12:37 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers, TSN reports.
Engvall centered the third line and recorded two PIM, four shots on net and a hit. The 24-year-old forward could stay in the lineup for as long as Auston Matthews (upper body) is on the shelf.
