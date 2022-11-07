Engvall produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Engvall set up Calle Jarnkrok's game-tying goal in the second period. The assist was just the second point of the season for Engvall, who has struggled to generate offense in a bottom-six role. He had 35 points in 78 contests last year, so the early struggles suggest he's going through a bit of regression. He's added 17 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 12 appearances, but it's unlikely he goes on an extended run of scoring any time soon.