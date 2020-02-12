Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Point slump continues
Engvall has gone without a point in eight straight games.
Engvall has been a pleasant surprise for the Leafs in the bottom six. He is big, hard-working and responsible, and has managed 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 34 games. It includes three game-winning goals. Engvall is a strong on-ice performer in the bottom six, but doesn't offer much fantasy value at the moment.
