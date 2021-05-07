Engvall scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Engvall's tally at 10:38 of the first period came on a rebound, and it was the game-winner Thursday. The 24-year-old forward has five goals, five assists, 54 shots and 14 PIM through 39 appearances. He's not likely to see more than bottom-six minutes.