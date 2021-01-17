Toronto recalled Engvall to the taxi squad Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Engvall tallied 15 points in 48 games with the Maple Leafs last season but was surprisingly cut from training camp earlier this month. The 6-foot-5 winger will provide some depth and could get into the bottom-six in the near future.
