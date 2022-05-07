Engvall picked up three assists in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 on Friday.

The big center put on a show and especially late in the game. Engvall was on his way to an empty-net goal when he decided to pass the puck to Ilya Mikheyev, who was on a 2-on-0 with him. He set up Mikheyev on another empty netter to seal the game. Perhaps more importantly, Engvall was trusted on the ice at the end of the game and was earlier shuffled up to the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner to add even more defensive chops to that line at even strength. Engvall is versatile and exactly the kind of player that a winning squad needs.