Engvall (ankle) will return to the Maple Leafs lineup Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.ca.
This is according to coach Sheldon Keefe. Engvall has yet to participate in any games and just returned to practice at the start of the week. Engvall had a career year in 2021-22, scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.
