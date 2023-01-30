Engvall scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 dismantling of the Capitals.

Prior to Sunday's tilt, Engvall had failed to score a goal in six straight games and was pointless in his previous four outings. If the Swede can snag six more goals during the back half of the season, he could set a new personal best after putting up 15 during the 2021-22 campaign.