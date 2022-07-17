Engvall signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Toronto on Sunday.

After a breakout 2021-22 campaign in which Engvall scored 15 goals and 35 points, Toronto gave him a $1 million raise for the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old winger was a restricted free agent and he'll now hit unrestricted free agency in a year. Engvall averaged 13:17 of ice time through 78 games and he should skate in a similar role next season.