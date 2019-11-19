Engvall will make his NHL debut Tuesday in Vegas, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Engvall will be inserted on the fourth line as the Maple Leafs look to change things up after dropping five straight games. The 23-year-old winger brings tremendous size at 6-foot-5, and he was in the midst of a breakout AHL season prior to being called up. After posting 32 points in 70 AHL games last season, Engvall was already halfway to that point total in just 15 appearances.