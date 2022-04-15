Engvall picked up two assists Thursday in a 7-3 win over the Capitals.

It was just Engvall's second multi-point game since Jan. 19. He has more of a presence on the ice than in the fantasy arena, but he does seem to have chemistry with linemate William Nylander. And that elevates Engvall's potential. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight games.