Engvall scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Engvall got Toronto on the board midway through the first period, sending a shot through traffic from above the circle that got past Montreal netminder Jake Allen to tie the game. It was Engvall's first power-play tally in 91 career NHL games. The 25-year-old is coming off a seven-goal, 12-point sophomore campaign.