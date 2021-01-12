Engvall, who played most of the Maple Leafs' games last season, was among Monday's cuts at training camp, reports Sportsnet.ca.

He played well enough last year to earn a two-year extension, but Engvall failed to step up at camp this year. "I expect Pierre to be better, to be honest," coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday night, after an intrasquad scrimmage. "I think it might be coming up on, if not past, the one-year anniversary of his last goal." Ouch. That's even more a gulp when you realize his last goal came Feb. 22 against the Hurricanes' emergency backup (and Zamboni driver) David Ayers. Engvall is 6-foot-5, but falls back on his excellent skating rather than use his body. And at his size, that just won't fly. Maybe this assignment will wake him up.