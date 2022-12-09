Engvall received a one-game suspension for high-sticking Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.
Engvall will miss Saturday's game against Calgary and he'll be eligible to return Tuesday against the Ducks. The 26-year-old winger has seven points in 27 games this season, including a goal during Thursday's win over Los Angeles. Joey Anderson was promoted from AHL Toronto on Friday and could suit up Saturday.
