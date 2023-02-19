Engvall scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-1 win over Montreal.

His second-period goal stood as the winner. Engvall skated out of the corner and wired it past Jake Allen from just inside the right face-off dot. He won't equal his 35-point career high water mark set last season, but he is warming up a bit. Engvall has three goals and an assist, along with 17 shots, in his last six games.