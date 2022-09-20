Engvall is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't be cleared for the start of training camp, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Tuesday.

Engvall set new career highs last season in games (78), goals (15) and assists (20) which saw him sign a new one-year contract this offseason. The club has yet to release any specific details regarding the nature or severity of the winger's injury or whether he will be ready for Opening Night. If Engvall does miss out, Zach Aston-Reese could be a candidate to replace him in the lineup.