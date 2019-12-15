Maple Leafs' Pontus Aberg: Heads back to minors
The Maple Leafs reassigned Aberg to AHL Toronto on Sunday.
Aberg played three games with the big club and even earned time on the top line with Auston Matthews, but he managed just one assist and two shots on net. The 26-year-old will return to the minors, where he has accrued 24 points in 22 games.
