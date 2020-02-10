Play

The Maple Leafs recalled Aberg from AHL Toronto on Monday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

The 26-year-old Aberg continues to dominate the AHL ranks, as he's racked up 38 points over 43 games -- the best on the team. With the flu bug making its rounds in the locker room, Aberg will add necessary depth ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes.

More News
Our Latest Stories