Maple Leafs' Pontus Aberg: Recalled by Leafs
The Maple Leafs recalled Aberg from AHL Toronto on Monday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
The 26-year-old Aberg continues to dominate the AHL ranks, as he's racked up 38 points over 43 games -- the best on the team. With the flu bug making its rounds in the locker room, Aberg will add necessary depth ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes.
