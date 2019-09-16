Aberg (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for the Leafs' preseason clash with Ottawa on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Aberg -- and the rest of his training camp group -- will watch from the press box Tuesday before taking the ice for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators. After signing with the Leafs during the offseason, the winger is far from guaranteed a roster spot for Opening Night and could find himself on the waiver wire if he doesn't perform during training camp.