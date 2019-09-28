The Maple Leafs waived Aberg for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Toronto on Saturday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Aberg played for four different teams over the last two years, so it wouldn't be surprising if another squad scooped him off waivers. He's had respectable success last year, totaling 13 goals and 25 points -- seven on the power play -- in 59 NHL games. Aberg has the potential to be the "next man up" if the Leafs run into the injury bug.