Maple Leafs' Pontus Aberg: Waived for assignment
The Maple Leafs waived Aberg for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Toronto on Saturday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Aberg played for four different teams over the last two years, so it wouldn't be surprising if another squad scooped him off waivers. He's had respectable success last year, totaling 13 goals and 25 points -- seven on the power play -- in 59 NHL games. Aberg has the potential to be the "next man up" if the Leafs run into the injury bug.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.