Holmberg, who was eligible to become a restricted free agent Saturday, inked a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Toronto on Wednesday.

Holmberg had five goals and 13 points in 37 contests with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23. The 24-year-old also recorded 10 goals and 22 points in 38 AHL outings. Holmberg will likely be in the mix to earn a bottom-six spot out of training camp.