Holmberg was recalled from AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Ryan Reaves (lower body) was injured Thursday, enabling the Maple Leafs to recall Holmberg. Holmberg has not hit the scoresheet in seven NHL games to date, but he has proven himself at the AHL level with six goals and 10 points in 11 games this season. Expect to see Holmberg on the fourth line Saturday. alongside David Kampf and Bobby McMann.
