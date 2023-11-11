Holmberg was returned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Holmberg has yet to pick up a point in seven NHL games this season. He has been a healthy scratch in each of the last two games this week. Holmberg will be replaced on the roster by Bobby McMann.
