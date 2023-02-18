Holmberg was loaned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Goaltender Erik Kallgren was called up to the Maple Leafs in a corresponding move. Holmberg appears to be the odd-man out following Toronto's trade for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari. The 23-year-old Holmberg has five goals and eight assists through 36 NHL contests this season.
