Holmberg was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Holmberg is averaging 10:28 of ice time with 13 points through 33 games as a rookie this season. He'll likely suit up in Columbus on Friday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Recalled to NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Sidelined versus Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Pots power-play goal•