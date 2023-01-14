Holmberg will miss Saturday's game versus Boston with an illness, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Holmberg has registered 11 points, 18 shots on goal, 14 blocks and 16 hits in 28 games this season. Alex Kerfoot is slated to fill in as Toronto's fourth-line center.
