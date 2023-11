Holmberg was called up from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Holmberg is still looking for his first point of the 2023-24 campaign, having failed to write his name on the scoresheet in seven contests. During that stretch, the 24-year-old winger has managed just five shots while averaging only 8:44 of ice time. With Holmberg's recall, the club sent back Max Lajoie in a corresponding move.