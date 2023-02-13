Holmberg was loaned to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Holmberg has 13 points, 22 shots on goal and 22 hits in 35 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He could be back with the big club prior to Wednesday's contest against Chicago. Holmberg will probably play in the Marlies' game against Manitoba on Monday.
