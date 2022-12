Holmberg recorded three assists in Tuesday's 7-0 victory over Anaheim.

Holmberg tallied all three assists in the third period on goals from Alex Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall, and Joey Anderson. It's the first multi-point game of the 22-year-old rookie's career as he's up to seven points (two goals, five assists) through 15 games. While Tuesday's performance is encouraging, Holmberg isn't likely to provide consistent offensive production on the Leafs' fourth line.