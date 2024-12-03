Holmberg logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Holmberg's offense has come around with four points over his last seven games, including an assist in each of the last two contests. The 25-year-old was on the second line again Monday, which likely explains his recent success. He's up to five points, 18 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 15 PIM through 22 outings. Fantasy managers can wait to see if his upticks in ice time and scoring stick.