Holmberg secured a two-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Friday.

In 45 games with the Vaxjo Lakers, Holmberg registered nine goals and 14 helpers before adding another 14 points in 14 postseason contests. The 22-year-old winger is expected to remain with Vaxjo in the SHL for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign before potentially making the jump to North America.