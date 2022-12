Holmberg scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Holmberg ended a 12-game goal drought with his first-period tally. In that span, he picked up five helpers. The 23-year-old earned his first power-play point in his young NHL career. He's at three goals, six assists, 13 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 21 contests.