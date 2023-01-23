Holmberg was promoted from AHL Toronto on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Holmberg has 11 points in 28 appearances with the Maple Leafs this season. The rookie winger last dressed with the big club during a loss to Detroit on Jan. 12.
