Holmberg was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Holmberg had four PIM and a minus-1 rating in 6:50 of ice time Tuesday versus the Devils. The 23-year-old has earned 13 points through 37 NHL contests this season. It's unclear if this is just a paper transaction or if Holmberg will remain in the minors for a while longer.