Holmber was recalled by Toronto on Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Holmberg will likely draw into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old Swede has collected 13 points through 35 NHL appearances this season.
